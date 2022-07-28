Advertisement

Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Shooting investigation 7/27/22.
Shooting investigation 7/27/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a reported shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday night on the southeast side of the city.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence just after 6:30 p.m. in an area close to S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. The shooting reportedly occurred in or near a gas station parking lot to the east of S. Academy Boulevard. Police didn’t have any details on a possible victim.

As of 6:40 p.m. very few details were available. This article will be updated as police are able to share more information. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest details on a large law enforcement presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

