Pueblo police searching for missing senior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police need the public’s help bringing a missing senior home.

Jacque Olson, 65, was last seen in the area of Scranton Avenue and Baystate Avenue near the Pueblo School of Arts and Sciences on the city’s south side. He was wearing a gray shirt and the same black jacket as seen in the above photo. Police describe Olson as white, 5-foot-5 and 167 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard, and a large wound on the right side of his face.

Olson suffers from several medical issues, and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Olson’s whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 719-553-2502.

