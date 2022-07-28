Multiple weapons recovered from homeless camp in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While doing outreach work with the homeless community, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made several of arrests and recovered multiple weapons.

The engagement occurred on July 26 and July 27 in an area along the Greenway Trail near E. Las Vegas Street and the Circle Drive overpass. The area is part of unincorporated El Paso County on the south side of Colorado Springs.

“Our purpose on this day, and always in this context, was three-fold: to interact with our neighbors who are experiencing difficult times, to educate them on and direct them to available resources, and to mitigate any criminal activity occurring in these communities,” a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Multiple people were arrested on warrants and several weapons were seized. The weapons seized are pictured at the top of this article.

“Our agency remains committed to serving all El Paso County citizens, to include those experiencing homelessness, and to work to make our community a safe place for everyone,” the release adds.

