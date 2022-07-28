Multiple weapons recovered from homeless camp in the Colorado Springs area

Weapons recovered at a homeless camp in El Paso County.
Weapons recovered at a homeless camp in El Paso County.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While doing outreach work with the homeless community, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made several of arrests and recovered multiple weapons.

The engagement occurred on July 26 and July 27 in an area along the Greenway Trail near E. Las Vegas Street and the Circle Drive overpass. The area is part of unincorporated El Paso County on the south side of Colorado Springs.

“Our purpose on this day, and always in this context, was three-fold:  to interact with our neighbors who are experiencing difficult times, to educate them on and direct them to available resources, and to mitigate any criminal activity occurring in these communities,” a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Multiple people were arrested on warrants and several weapons were seized. The weapons seized are pictured at the top of this article.

“Our agency remains committed to serving all El Paso County citizens, to include those experiencing homelessness, and to work to make our community a safe place for everyone,” the release adds.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Small plane crash graphic.
2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash
Police at the Kum & Go off Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing, where the shooting victim...
Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
D11 hiring graphic.
D11 in Colorado Springs offering $2,500 hiring bonus and on-the-spot hiring fairs

Latest News

Jacque Olson
Pueblo police searching for missing senior
Machine Gun Tours gun and ammo shop at 12550 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood.
Crooks drive into Colorado gun shop in failed theft attempt
WATCH: U.S. Health and Human Services secretary holds briefing on monkeypox
The scene in Aurora on July 28, 2022.
2 dogs rescued from apartment fire in Aurora