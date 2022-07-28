Mom charged after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs, sheriff says

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged after her child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.(Jones County Adult Detention Facility)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was arrested Tuesday on felony child abuse charges after her newborn tested positive for illegal narcotics.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Tierra Lewis was arrested and charged after her baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Lewis is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department doesn’t tolerate these types of crimes and hopes to get justice for the child.

“History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is a felony child abuse charge, and we will pursue justice,” Berlin said. “This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”

Officials did not say if the child suffered any injuries or health problems.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Small plane crash graphic.
2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash
Police at the Kum & Go off Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing, where the shooting victim...
Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
D11 hiring graphic.
D11 in Colorado Springs offering $2,500 hiring bonus and on-the-spot hiring fairs

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls ‘win-win’
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman
A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Public Schools to allow a 10-year-old transgender girl...
10-year-old transgender girl can rejoin school’s softball team, federal judge orders