Lithium batteries spark fire at apartment near Valley Hi Golf Course

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lithium batteries left charging overnight ignited a small fire in a southeast Springs apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The fire department tweeted around 5:15 a.m. that it had responded to a reported fire the Fairway View Apartments off South Circle and Fountain, next to the Valley Hi Golf Course. It tweeted 20 minutes later that firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single apartment and had knocked it down.

Crews on scene have quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to a single apartment. Two people displaced and the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BlGI6Vwrg1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 28, 2022

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A firefighter told 11 News the patient had suffered a bump on the head.

CSFD warned against leaving batteries on a charger too long.

“Fire caused by the charging of lithium ion batteries of e-bikes,” it said in a tweet. “Use caution when charging batteries in the home. Do not leave batteries on charger after they have a full charge.”

