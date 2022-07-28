Help cleanup Fountain Creek on the west side of Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can help cleanup Fountain Creek on the west side of Colorado Springs on Saturday.

11 News spoke with OCC Trash Fairies, who teams up with Westside CARES, volunteers and the homeless community to cleanup Fountain Creek.

“Fountain Creek, in particular, along with Monument Creek, they feed about 200+ communities down stream, so we got to make sure that they are getting clean water,” said Luke Scott of OCC Trash Fairies.

The creek cleanups have been going on for about five years, but organizers say the creek needed some help after recent storms. At their last cleanup, crews collected 2 tons of trash.

“I would say that it’s actually getting better right now. We’ve seen an improvement over the last year or so, and I think it’s because of our presence out there,” said Scott.

This weekend’s cleanup is on Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon, meeting at Vermijo Park (2601 W Vermijo Avenue). Local businesses, charities, faith communities, families, individuals and those experiencing homelessness will help cleanup the waterway from 25th Street to Ridge Road.

“As for the help with the homeless, we’re trying to make it so that people understand that yeah, people are down on their luck, but that doesn’t make them different. They are still people and they are willing to come out and help us. That helps us, that helps the environment, helps everybody,” said Scott.

