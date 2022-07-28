Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days

Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines(MGN/Frontier Airlines)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People only have a few days to take advantage of a deal being offered by Frontier Airlines.

The company is calling the offer the “Million Seats Sale.” Starting Thursday through Aug. 1, one million seats are being offered for $19. The deal is valid for travel on select days of the week from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5.

“Frontier Airlines is offering an inflation-busting blockbuster fare sale to destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “When fares are this cheap, they won’t last long so grab them while you can!””

Click here for more information and to make reservations.

