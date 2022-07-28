Firefighters respond to apartment fire near Valley Hi Golf Course

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are displaced after a fire sparked in their apartment early Thursday morning.

The fire department tweeted around 5:15 a.m. that it had crews at the Fairway View Apartments off South Circle and Fountain, next to the Valley Hi Golf Course. It tweeted 20 minutes later that firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single apartment and had knocked it down.

Crews on scene have quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to a single apartment. Two people displaced and the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BlGI6Vwrg1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 28, 2022

We have a crew at the scene now and will update as we learn more.

