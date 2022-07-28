Advertisement

Firefighters respond to apartment fire near Valley Hi Golf Course

Firefighters on scene at the Fairway View Apartments on July 28, 2022.
Firefighters on scene at the Fairway View Apartments on July 28, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:40 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are displaced after a fire sparked in their apartment early Thursday morning.

The fire department tweeted around 5:15 a.m. that it had crews at the Fairway View Apartments off South Circle and Fountain, next to the Valley Hi Golf Course. It tweeted 20 minutes later that firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the single apartment and had knocked it down.

We have a crew at the scene now and will update as we learn more.

