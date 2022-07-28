Crooks drive into Colorado gun shop in failed theft attempt

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - After going to great lengths to break into a business ... the burglars left empty-handed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the gaping hole left in the building after the crooks drove a vehicle through the wall. It was all for naught.

“Suspects drove vehicle thru front of shop and fled with nothing when alarm went off. Business owner is credited with properly securing weapons in such a way that they couldn’t be taken,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The smash-and-no-grab happened at the Machine Gun Tours guns and ammo store off Colfax a short distance east of I-70. Its website states it carries “high-quality firearms, rare and exotic guns and firearms accessories.”

None of which the crooks could get their hands on!

