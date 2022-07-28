Crooks drive into Colorado gun shop in failed theft attempt

Machine Gun Tours gun and ammo shop at 12550 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood.
Machine Gun Tours gun and ammo shop at 12550 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - After going to great lengths to break into a business ... the burglars left empty-handed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the gaping hole left in the building after the crooks drove a vehicle through the wall. It was all for naught.

“Suspects drove vehicle thru front of shop and fled with nothing when alarm went off. Business owner is credited with properly securing weapons in such a way that they couldn’t be taken,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The smash-and-no-grab happened at the Machine Gun Tours guns and ammo store off Colfax a short distance east of I-70. Its website states it carries “high-quality firearms, rare and exotic guns and firearms accessories.”

None of which the crooks could get their hands on!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Small plane crash graphic.
2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash
Police at the Kum & Go off Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing, where the shooting victim...
Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
D11 hiring graphic.
D11 in Colorado Springs offering $2,500 hiring bonus and on-the-spot hiring fairs

Latest News

Jacque Olson
Pueblo police searching for missing senior
Weapons recovered at a homeless camp in El Paso County.
Multiple weapons recovered from homeless camp in the Colorado Springs area
WATCH: U.S. Health and Human Services secretary holds briefing on monkeypox
The scene in Aurora on July 28, 2022.
2 dogs rescued from apartment fire in Aurora