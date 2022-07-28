Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, still waiting on latest mental health evaluation

Full interview with Letecia, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch. This interview was shot Jan. 31, 2020, days after Gannon went missing.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch, the Colorado woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, appeared in court on Thursday.

The trial for Stauch is in limbo after she changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. In entering this plea, the state is required to conduct a mental health evaluation. On Thursday, it was announced the evaluation is still not ready.

An interview with Letecia 11 News conducted on Jan. 31, 2020 while the search for Gannon was taking place can be viewed at the top of this article.

Timeline on the case that started in 2020:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5, 2020

-Letecia arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Friday, March 20, 2020

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

