Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges

Jared and Jamy Whiteman will appear in court on Thursday.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter accused of felony theft is no longer on paid administrative leave.

11 News started following the case against Jared Whiteman at the end of June when several of his alleged victims reached out. Whiteman runs a construction company called “Fortified Solutions” alongside his wife Jamy. The pair is accused of $197,690.45 worth of theft, from allegations that they weren’t paying subcontractors to double-invoicing customers, among other claims.

“After reviewing the charging documents, Jared Whiteman has been placed on administrative leave without pay, effective today, July 28th, 2022,” part of a statement from the Colorado Springs Fire Department reads. “Jared Whiteman was hired with the CSFD on March 3rd, 2017, and currently holds the rank of Firefighter 1st class. As this is an ongoing case, there will be no further comment at this time from the CSFD.”

The Whitemans both appeared in court on Thursday. Jamy is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11 while Jared has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.

You can read the charging documents for Jared below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Police at the Kum & Go off Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing, where the shooting victim...
Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Small plane crash graphic.
2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
D11 hiring graphic.
D11 in Colorado Springs offering $2,500 hiring bonus and on-the-spot hiring fairs

Latest News

Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
More Rain Friday
Flash flood concerns Thursday
7/28/22
LISTEN: Monkeypox telebriefing
More Rain Friday
More Rain Friday