Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter accused of felony theft is no longer on paid administrative leave.

11 News started following the case against Jared Whiteman at the end of June when several of his alleged victims reached out. Whiteman runs a construction company called “Fortified Solutions” alongside his wife Jamy. The pair is accused of $197,690.45 worth of theft, from allegations that they weren’t paying subcontractors to double-invoicing customers, among other claims.

“After reviewing the charging documents, Jared Whiteman has been placed on administrative leave without pay, effective today, July 28th, 2022,” part of a statement from the Colorado Springs Fire Department reads. “Jared Whiteman was hired with the CSFD on March 3rd, 2017, and currently holds the rank of Firefighter 1st class. As this is an ongoing case, there will be no further comment at this time from the CSFD.”

The Whitemans both appeared in court on Thursday. Jamy is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11 while Jared has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.

You can read the charging documents for Jared below:

