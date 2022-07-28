3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are in custody following a dangerous situation with authorities on Tuesday.

The Canon City Police Department shared details on the charges against 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 29-year-old Oleta Witte and 32-year-old Christina Juarez with the public on Thursday. According to police, officers were able to track a man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles to the 900 block of Highway 50 in the Pueblo area on Tuesday. The area is on the north side of Pueblo. Officers followed one of the stolen vehicles to the 2500 block of Lake Avenue in Pueblo and attempted to make contact with the two people inside, Juarez who was driving and Witte who was a passenger.

“[Juarez] was able to get into the driver seat of the truck and attempted to flee police, ramming two occupied undercover and marked police vehicles,” part of a news release from the Canon City Police Department (CCPD) reads. “Reacting to the violent escape attempt CCPD Officer Kyle Hance made a critical decision, in the best interest of the public’s safety, to utilize his unmarked police vehicle to pin the suspect’s vehicle to a wall, preventing an escape that would have likely placed several citizens in danger during a police pursuit.”

Both Witte and Juarez were taken into custody. Canon City Police add Juarez had 11 arrest warrants from Canon City, Fountain, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo for a bond totaling over $372,000. Among those warrants for Juarez were attempted 1st-degree homicide, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and several other serious charges. Juarez is now facing new charges including 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree motor vehicle theft, vehicle eluding, 1st-degree trespass and reckless endangerment.

Witte had a total of six active arrest warrants totaling over $66,000 for charges of robbery, larceny, and four counts of burglary.

Investigators were then able to locate a stolen Subaru tied to this case and arrested Juarez.

The stolen vehicles were taken June 24 in Canon City from a business:

2021 Chevy Suburban valued at $89,000

2013 Subaru Impreza valued at $14,000

2018 Chevy Silverado valued at $45,000

1961 Bel Air valued at $80,000

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.