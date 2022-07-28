2 dogs rescued from apartment fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Two dogs are safe after firefighters pulled them from a burning building Thursday morning.

Black smoke was billowing out of the apartment building as firefighters pulled up to the scene near Oakland Street and 1st Avenue in Aurora. A photo tweeted from the scene showed flames engulfing a stairwell.

Crews arrived to a working fire near Oakland st and 1st Ave. The fire is being brought under control as crews rescued a dog from inside. Updates here.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/FXdZrsDpPz — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 28, 2022

Firefighters found and rescued a second dog from the apartment. There are no reports of any people being home.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Both dogs that were rescued are expected to be fine. This fire is under investigation. No further updates expected. Media can contact AFR PIO line for any questions. pic.twitter.com/OrzqLMpUbV — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 28, 2022

