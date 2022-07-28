Advertisement

2 dogs rescued from apartment fire in Aurora

The scene in Aurora on July 28, 2022.
The scene in Aurora on July 28, 2022.(Aurora Fire Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Two dogs are safe after firefighters pulled them from a burning building Thursday morning.

Black smoke was billowing out of the apartment building as firefighters pulled up to the scene near Oakland Street and 1st Avenue in Aurora. A photo tweeted from the scene showed flames engulfing a stairwell.

Firefighters found and rescued a second dog from the apartment. There are no reports of any people being home.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Small plane crash graphic.
2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
Police at the Kum & Go off Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing, where the shooting victim...
Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night
D11 hiring graphic.
D11 in Colorado Springs offering $2,500 hiring bonus and on-the-spot hiring fairs

Latest News

Help clean up Fountain Creek on the west side of Colorado Springs Saturday
Help clean up Fountain Creek on the west side of Colorado Springs Saturday
Firefighters on scene at the Fairway View Apartments on July 28, 2022.
Lithium batteries spark fire at apartment near Valley Hi Golf Course
7.28.22
Flash flood concerns Thursday
Home buyers in Duluth are struggling to get sellers to accept their offers in a booming housing...
EXPLAINER: What the Federal Reserve interest rate hike means for real estate