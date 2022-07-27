Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Federal Reserve explains interest rate hike starting at 12:30 p.m.

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at the end of the two-day Open Market Committee meeting.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 12:30 p.m.

This comes after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation.

The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to its highest level since 2018. The central bank’s decision follows a jump in inflation to 9.1%, the fastest annual rate in 41 years. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. Consumers and businesses then presumably borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
Mail theft suspects.
WANTED: 3 suspects sought following mail theft in Colorado Springs
Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.
Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70
Missing teen.
MISSING: Florida teen last seen in Colorado with ‘unknown’ people

Latest News

Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman pleads not guilty to pimping charges, accused of using massage parlor as prostitution front
Repairs for a water main break along North Academy in Colorado Springs could last through...
Repairs for a water main break along North Academy in Colorado Springs could last through Thursday
2 carjackings reported in Colorado Springs in span of 30 minutes
7.27.22
Fewer rain chances Wednesday...