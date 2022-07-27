Advertisement

Truck driver smuggled more than 100 people into the U.S. for $5,000

Human smuggling
Human smuggling(MGN/U.S. CBP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KKTV) - A man reportedly admitted he was operating as a human smuggler for $5,000.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shared details on the case publicly this week. According to the government organization, 36-year-old Martin Rueda Alcorta drove a tractor trailer into the BP checkpoint north of Laredo on May 24. He drove erratically through an inspection lane and nearly hit a K-9 until authorities ordered him to stop. Agents conducted a search of the trailer and discovered 110 people in his trailer; all later determined to be illegally present in the country from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

As part of the plea deal, Rueada Alcorta admitted he was desperate for money and was committing the illegal act for only $5,000. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

The public is urged to report suspicious smuggling activity by calling 1-866-348-2423.

