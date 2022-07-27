School district offering signing bonuses and hosting job fairs attempting to help critical staffing shortages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of Colorado Springs’ largest school districts, D11, is going to all lengths to get new teachers into their schools less than three weeks before the start of the new school year.

The district says teachers have left the profession at alarming rates since the shift to online learning at the start of the pandemic, when teachers shortages already existed prior to COVID-19.

“It is becoming progressively worse because I think working from home and working remotely and having classes online really presented a lot of challenges,” says D11 spokesperson Devra Ashby. “So teachers started to become more aware of other opportunities out there and areas of strength that they had to offer other employers.”

With 129 open teacher positions, the district’s teacher workforce is 10% short of being at full strength. The district announced Wednesday, it’s offering $2,500 signing bonuses and having five “on the spot” hiring fairs in the first two weeks of August. Click here for a list of those hiring fair dates and locations.

“It feels to me like it is more critical this year, like the shortages are a little more this year than they have been in the past two years,” Ashby added. While the district could not immediately provide comparative numbers on staffing shortages in years prior, Ashby says there seems to be more urgency around solving the problem now than ever before.

The problem is not exclusive to teachers. The signing bonuses and job fairs are also available to new bus drivers, food service employees, support staff, and specialty workers.

If the district cannot fill more positions to ease the burden before the school year starts, it will be another year of teachers being stretched to their limits. Ashby says it is likely that class sizes will near or be at maximum levels allowed. At the middle and high school level, she says teachers may have more classes and fewer free periods.

Final enrollment numbers are not known for the coming school year, but the district had a decrease in enrollment last year-- just not enough to counter the staffing shortage. Class sizes cannot exceed certain amounts according to district policy.

“We are in this precarious situation where we have declining enrollment but yet we are also in need of this additional staff, so we’re doing everything that we can to apply that [class size] formula and apply the board policy so that we are in compliance,” Ashby said.

For more information on D11 employment opportunities, click here.

