Pueblo RecycleWorks accepting old tires during Aug. 6 event

Pueblo waste tire event
Pueblo waste tire event(Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:54 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have tires you need to get rid of, Pueblo is offering a place for you to drop them off next weekend!

All city and county residents are invited to drop off up to eight tires at Pueblo RecycleWorks from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Car, SUV, light-duty truck, motorcycle, bicycle and ATV tires will be accepted; no tires with rims or tires from businesses will be permitted.

More information can be viewed on the flyer below:

Information on the Aug. 6 event.
Information on the Aug. 6 event.(Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment)

