Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to over $1B after no one wins Tuesday night

(Mega Millions)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KKTV) - There were still no winners in Tuesday’s night’s Mega Millions drawing, pushing the jackpot to an eye-watering $1.02 BILLION!

Unbelievably, that’s only the fourth-highest lottery prize in U.S. history!

For the 29th consecutive time since April 15, no one matched Tuesday’s numbers (07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball 15) meaning there’s still a chance -- a 1 in 302.5 million chance, but a chance! -- to become a millionaire many, many times over.

If you are that one in 302.5 million, you’ll have two options: selecting the annual payout or the cash option. The annual option will see you win the whole billion-dollar prize, but over 30 years. The cash option is a smaller prize -- Friday’s is a not-too-shabby $602.5 million -- but you get it right away. Mega Millions explains the options further here.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation
Mail theft suspects.
WANTED: 3 suspects sought following mail theft in Colorado Springs
Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.
Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70
Homicide investigation underway after woman is found dead off Colorado trail

Latest News

7.27.22
Fewer rain chances Wednesday...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner testifies at Russia drug trial about interrogation
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Justice Dept. investigating Trump, fake elector scheme allegations, reports say
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction