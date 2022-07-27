Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to over $1B after no one wins Tuesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (KKTV) - There were still no winners in Tuesday’s night’s Mega Millions drawing, pushing the jackpot to an eye-watering $1.02 BILLION!

Unbelievably, that’s only the fourth-highest lottery prize in U.S. history!

For the 29th consecutive time since April 15, no one matched Tuesday’s numbers (07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball 15) meaning there’s still a chance -- a 1 in 302.5 million chance, but a chance! -- to become a millionaire many, many times over.

If you are that one in 302.5 million, you’ll have two options: selecting the annual payout or the cash option. The annual option will see you win the whole billion-dollar prize, but over 30 years. The cash option is a smaller prize -- Friday’s is a not-too-shabby $602.5 million -- but you get it right away. Mega Millions explains the options further here.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

