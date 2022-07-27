Head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs police officer under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was hospitalized Tuesday evening following a head-on crash.

Details on how seriously the officer was injured were not available last time this article was updated. Police say the officer was originally called out to investigate a vehicle that crashed into a garage in the 4500 block of Bridle Pass Drive. The investigation took the officer about 2.5 miles to the west to an area near Dublin Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police believe the officer was parked along or near Dublin when the officer’s car was hit by another vehicle head-on with the officer was inside. It is important to note that when this vehicle was last updated the crash was still under investigation and this was just preliminary information from police.

An officer at the scene tells 11 News one person in the civilian vehicle involved was transported to the hospital.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

