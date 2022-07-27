Flash flood warning issued for north Pueblo County Tuesday evening
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northern Pueblo County on Tuesday.
As of 5:10 p.m., about one to two inches of rain had already fallen. Flash flooding is likely and the alert from the National Weather Service was expected to last until about 8:15 p.m. 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe believes the threat will be well over before 8:15 p.m., but anyone travelling to or from Pueblo may want to wait until the the storm has cleared.
