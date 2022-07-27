Flash flood warning issued for north Pueblo County Tuesday evening

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northern Pueblo County on Tuesday.

As of 5:10 p.m., about one to two inches of rain had already fallen. Flash flooding is likely and the alert from the National Weather Service was expected to last until about 8:15 p.m. 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe believes the threat will be well over before 8:15 p.m., but anyone travelling to or from Pueblo may want to wait until the the storm has cleared.

Very heavy rain and localized flooding possible with these storms, as they are not moving much... #cowx pic.twitter.com/YZQdK5VZyC — Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) July 26, 2022

