Flash flood warning issued for north Pueblo County Tuesday evening

Radar 7/26/22 at about 5:15 p.m.
Radar 7/26/22 at about 5:15 p.m.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northern Pueblo County on Tuesday.

As of 5:10 p.m., about one to two inches of rain had already fallen. Flash flooding is likely and the alert from the National Weather Service was expected to last until about 8:15 p.m. 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe believes the threat will be well over before 8:15 p.m., but anyone travelling to or from Pueblo may want to wait until the the storm has cleared.

