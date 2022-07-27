D11 in Colorado Springs offering $2,500 hiring bonus and on-the-spot hiring fairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts has nearly 130 teacher vacancies.

Colorado Springs School District 11 is offering a $2,500 hiring bonus for newly hired teachers, support staff, and special service providers to remain competitive.

The District will be holding four on-the-spot hiring fairs:

-Aug. 1, 2-5 p.m., Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 80909 (hiring teachers and support staff for the southeast area schools)

-Aug. 1, 2-5 p.m., Mann Middle School, 1001 E. Van Buren St., 80907 (hiring teachers and support staff for the central area schools)

-Aug. 2, 2-5 p.m., Holmes Middle School, 2455 Mesa Rd., 80904 (hiring teachers and support staff for the west area schools)

-Aug. 2, 2-5 p.m., Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Rd., 80917 (hiring teachers and support staff for the northeast area schools)

-D11 will also host a hiring booth at the District’s 150-year Sesquicentennial School Year Celebration on Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m., Garry Berry Stadium, 2020 Glenn Summer Road, 80909.

D11 specifically seeks special education teachers, math teachers, science teachers, counselors, psychologists, and special education assistants, among the specialized positions.

