Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to drug charges after teen dies from fentanyl overdose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs, a man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.

The plea deal for Douglas Floyd of Colorado Springs was announced on Wednesday. Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime on Oct. 17.

“According to the plea agreement, the defendant conspired with two co-defendants to violate federal drug laws,” part of a news release from the Department of Justice reads. “Specifically, between December 2021 and January 30, 2022, the three of them agreed to distribute blue pills to a juvenile and his friends. The blue pills contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and para-fluorofentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance. According to the plea agreement, the juvenile’s death on January 31, 2022, resulted from the use of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl contained within pills that were distributed as part of the conspiracy. The defendant was in the distribution chain of the drugs that resulted in the juvenile’s death.”

The case for the two co-defendants is ongoing.

