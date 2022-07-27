3-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl in Colorado, man found guilty of child abuse

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A 3-year-old survived a fentanyl overdose and the man responsible for the near-deadly incident was found guilty of child abuse.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of 29-year-old Antonio Espinosa-Tovar on Wednesday. The jury trial for Espinosa-Tovar was tied to an incident in May of 2021 when the child was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Fentanyl was found in the child’s system and medical staff had to use three doses of Naloxone to save the little one. Following the overdose, authorities searched the home where Espinosa-Tovar lived with his girlfriend and her two children. Inside the home, investigators found 71 Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Espinosa-Tovar admitted he had been selling pills to make money and said he knew the child had taken a pill, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reporting.

“We’re grateful that this 3-year-old child was able to recover following Mr. Espinosa Tovar’s reckless actions,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said. “While this situation could have ended in tragedy, this man must be held accountable for putting innocent lives in danger. He made a careless choice to leave this deadly poison in a residence where young children were staying.”

Espinosa-Tovar’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

