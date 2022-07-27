23rd Annual ROMP Event returns to All Breed Rescue and Training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 23rd Annual ROMP Event will be returning to All Breed Rescue and Training on Aug 27.

All Breed Rescue and Training is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Colorado Springs that rescues dogs that are deemed unadoptable by a local shelter or another rescue. They also offer training to anybody in the general public from puppy class, to basic obedience, manners, behavior issues, and competitive sports.

The 23rd Annual ROMP Event is in recognition of National Homeless Animals Day. It will be held at the All Breed Rescue and Training Facility starting at 10:30 a.m.

“It’s basically like a dogie carnival, there is going to be events, there is going to be demos, there is going to be contests for dogs, like dress your dog up contest, there is going to be vendors, a food truck,” said Lauren Fox Executive Director at All Breed Rescue and Training. “We are dog friendly and kid friendly.”

The event is free to the public. It is not a fundraiser for All Breed Rescue and Training, the goal is to bring awareness to the community about homeless animals.

“It is really important to bring that education to the community, we will have an education booth set up, you can come talk to our staff about dogs that we might have up for adoption or will have trainers there to answer any training questions you might have, so it really is to bring awareness to the plight of homeless animals and bring that education to the community while having a fun time as well,” said Fox.

