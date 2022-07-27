Advertisement

2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash

Small plane crash graphic.(Fly-by-Owen / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - Two men from Colorado passed away following a plane crash in Nebraska.

The crash happened on Monday in McPherson County, north of Ringgold. Both people on the aircraft died, 80-year-old James Michael Holland of Fort Collins and 58-year-old Daniel Benedict Zahner of Boulder.

As of Wednesday, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office was reporting there was no clear cause of the crash. The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

