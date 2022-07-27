2 men arrested after escaping authorities in Colorado twice and smashing into a patrol vehicle

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are in custody after multiple run-ins with law enforcement in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wanted 25-year-old Pueblo man was able to escape authorities twice, including a time where he rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Jared Berckefeldt was wanted since July 15 after he allegedly violated a restraining order. When deputies tried to contact him, he reportedly “drove recklessly away” and hit a patrol vehicle. A few days later, there was a reported theft at a Walgreens in Pueblo West involving Berckefeldt.

“A second man, later identified as Geoffrey Partee-Gallegos, 27, was with Berckefeldt and was also wanted in connection with the Walgreens’ theft,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared in a news release. “Deputies located the suspects in the vehicle and as they attempted to contact them, the driver, identified as Berckefeldt drove away hitting a patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the area. The patrol vehicle suffered moderate damage.”

On Monday, both suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.