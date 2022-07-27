Advertisement

2 men arrested after escaping authorities in Colorado twice and smashing into a patrol vehicle

RIGHT: Geoffrey Partee-Gallegos. LEFT: Jared Berckefeldt
RIGHT: Geoffrey Partee-Gallegos. LEFT: Jared Berckefeldt(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are in custody after multiple run-ins with law enforcement in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wanted 25-year-old Pueblo man was able to escape authorities twice, including a time where he rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Jared Berckefeldt was wanted since July 15 after he allegedly violated a restraining order. When deputies tried to contact him, he reportedly “drove recklessly away” and hit a patrol vehicle. A few days later, there was a reported theft at a Walgreens in Pueblo West involving Berckefeldt.

“A second man, later identified as Geoffrey Partee-Gallegos, 27, was with Berckefeldt and was also wanted in connection with the Walgreens’ theft,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared in a news release. “Deputies located the suspects in the vehicle and as they attempted to contact them, the driver, identified as Berckefeldt drove away hitting a patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the area. The patrol vehicle suffered moderate damage.”

On Monday, both suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.

