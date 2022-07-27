2 carjackings reported in Colorado Springs in span of 30 minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was forced out of his car at gunpoint while delivering newspapers early Wednesday morning.

The victim had just climbed back into his car when a gun was aimed in his direction and he was ordered to get out. Despite doing so, police say the suspects fired one shot at the victim as they sped off.

The suspects have only been described as three young males, possibly teens, wearing masks. The carjacking was reported at 4:27 a.m. in the 3100 block of Woodland Hills Drive. Police did not have a description of the stolen vehicle available at the time of this writing.

Detectives are investigating whether this carjacking is linked to a second carjacking that happened about 5 miles away and 30 minutes later. A witness told police they saw a pickup cruising slowly down Westmoreland Road past parked cars, then a moment later heard the suspects run up to someone yelling, “Where are the keys?”

A sergeant tells 11 News a blue Dodge pickup was reported stolen but had no further information. The suspects in the carjacking were all described as three males in masks.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

