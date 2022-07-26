WANTED: 3 suspect sought following mail theft in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with identifying three suspects tied to the theft of mail.

CSPD shared photos of the suspects that can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The crime was carried out at an apartment complex on June 17, police shared details on the case with the public on July 26. Investigators believe all three people caught on surveillance footage broke into a cluster of mailboxes, causing extensive damage. Mail was also stolen.

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

Request for community assistance:

CSPD needs help identifying suspects involved in the theft of a mailroom at an apartment complex. On 06/17/22, 3 suspects entered the mail room of an apartment complex & broke into the cluster mailboxes causing extensive damage and stole mail. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.