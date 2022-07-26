Voice of the consumer: Keeping tabs on inflation

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Inflation rates continue to soar. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said June’s Consumer Price Index was 9.1% higher compared to a year ago. That’s the largest year-to-year increase in more than four decades, since the period ending in November 1981.

The increases have topped 8% every month since March. The price index jumped 1.3% since May.

Gas and energy prices were the biggest impacts on the surge. The energy index jumped 7.5% in June. It rose 41.6% over last year, which is the largest 12-month increase since April 1980, according to the BLS. The gasoline index climbed 11.2% in the same time period.

Food prices also continue to climb. The Consumer Price Index said food prices jumped 10.4% compared to a year ago, which is the largest 12-month increase since February 1981. Food prices increased 1% in June, following a 1.2% increase in May. You can read more about the latest index summary at bls.gov.

Also, I had another consumer reach out to me who got the terrifying “grandparent scam” phone call. You may have read about this scam in last week’s Voice of the Consumer column. After that story ran, another viewer told me her husband got a call from a phone number from out of state.

A young girl was on the other line and claimed to be their daughter and said she had been in a car crash. Then a man took the phone and made up a story that the girl had seen him dealing drugs, so he claimed he took their daughter hostage. The couple could hear yelling in the background. Scammers do that to try and scare you even more.

The scammer told the man he needed to come up with $10,000 in order to get his daughter back. Thankfully, the couple confirmed their daughters were safe and sound at home. Then they asked the scammers who they were. The callers became angry and demanding and eventually hung up the phone.

The couple told me it was a terrible scam and they were really worried at first that something bad was going to happen. Remember, the scammers will try to scare you in order to get you to act right away. Don’t give in. Keep your guard up and hang up the phone. Call your loved one using a trusted phone number to make sure they are OK.

You can always report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office’s statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444 or online at StopFraudColorado.gov.

