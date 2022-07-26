Advertisement

Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash along Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs 7/25/22.
1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday
File Graphic
2 people injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday night
Samuel Jaramillo
Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo
Body found inside UCCS dorm
Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.
Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70

Latest News

Firefighters in Tennessee helped deliver a baby in a church parking lot.
‘A moving moment for all of us’: Firefighters help deliver baby in church parking lot
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?
Around a dozen kids between the ages of five to seven, also known as“park inspectors”, took to...
‘It’s very fun I would come here every single like year or week’: Panorama Park passes 6-year-old inspection Tuesday
Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit