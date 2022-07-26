Repairs for a water main break along N. Academy in Colorado Springs could last through Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone who uses N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs on a regular basis needs to be aware of a water main break that could impact traffic.

On Tuesday, crews with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) were called for the incident in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard. According to a spokesperson with CSU, there were two water main breaks in the area. Repairs for one of the breaks could last through Thursday.

Motorists can expect two lanes to remain closed on the southbound side of N. Academy Boulevard near Meadowland Boulevard in the coming days. The lanes closed are on the right side of the road, impacting a turn lane and a through lane.

For a period of time on Tuesday, all of southbound Academy was closed.

Meadowland Boulevard and Academy intersection is closed all directions due to a water main break. Click here for traffic info and for a detour route: kktv.com/weather/trafficwatch Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.