Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70

Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.
Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office/CRIMEWATCH)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing some serious charges following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado recently.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 22-year-old Jaylin Lemons was going 110 mph in a 75 mph zone when he was pulled over on July 22. During the traffic stop, authorities discovered 29.2 pounds of cocaine and two handguns in the vehicle Lemons was driving.

Lemons was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on multiple charges to include possession with intent to distribute and special offender for being possession of a firearm.

