MISSING: Florida teen last seen in Colorado with ‘unknown’ people

Missing teen.
Missing teen.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a missing teen.

On Tuesday, Pueblo Police shared a photo of 16-year-old Michael Lincoln that can be viewed at the top of this article. Police say Lincoln was last seen in the 3200 block of N. Elizabeth near the Circle K. Investigators also included photos of two females and a male who police have yet to identify.

“While his father was in a store Lincoln left the area with two females and a male in an unknown car,” police wrote on a missing poster. “The circumstances of Lincoln leaving the area is unknown currently. Lincoln’s father is concerned for his son’s welfare.”

Call Detective Severson at (719) 320-6035, or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 with any information.

PLEASE SHARE Pueblo Police are attempting to locate 16-year-old, Michael Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen in the 3200...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

