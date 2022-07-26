Advertisement

Medical choppers crashes on the way to fatal car collision

The scene of a helicopter crash in Butler County, Ohio, on July 26, 2022.
The scene of a helicopter crash in Butler County, Ohio, on July 26, 2022.(FOX Cinncinati)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:14 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (KKTV) - A medical helicopter crashed in southwest Ohio while on the way to a fatal car collision early Tuesday morning.

11 News sister station FOX Cincinnati reports the helicopter clipped power lines and went down near the site of the wreck it was responding to.

The conditions of those on board are unknown.

The original crash involved two pickups and left one dead and at least three injured. FOX Cincinnati says three medical choppers were initially dispatched to the crash, but two were called back. It’s not known yet if the helicopter that crashed was one of the ones being rerouted.

Butler County, Ohio, is located between Cincinnati and Dayton and includes the Ohio/Indiana state line.

