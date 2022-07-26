Medical choppers crashes on the way to fatal car collision

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (KKTV) - A medical helicopter crashed in southwest Ohio while on the way to a fatal car collision early Tuesday morning.

11 News sister station FOX Cincinnati reports the helicopter clipped power lines and went down near the site of the wreck it was responding to.

Medical helicopter crash in Butler County, responding to a accident where 1 fatality and 2 injuries. The chopper crashed after coming into contact with wires. Coverage now on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rKnysMV8jX — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) July 26, 2022

The conditions of those on board are unknown.

The original crash involved two pickups and left one dead and at least three injured. FOX Cincinnati says three medical choppers were initially dispatched to the crash, but two were called back. It’s not known yet if the helicopter that crashed was one of the ones being rerouted.

Butler County, Ohio, is located between Cincinnati and Dayton and includes the Ohio/Indiana state line.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.