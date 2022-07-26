Judge temporarily blocks Colorado town’s gun control rules

DENVER (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Colorado town from enforcing parts of a new gun control ordinance, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons.

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Moore issued a temporary restraining order Friday against the town of Superior in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the National Association for Gun Rights and a Superior resident.

Moore’s ruling included references to last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law requiring people to show why they needed a concealed weapons permit.

