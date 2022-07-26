Advertisement

Judge temporarily blocks Colorado town’s gun control rules

Gun sales graphic.
Gun sales graphic.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Colorado town from enforcing parts of a new gun control ordinance, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons.

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Moore issued a temporary restraining order Friday against the town of Superior in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the National Association for Gun Rights and a Superior resident.

Moore’s ruling included references to last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law requiring people to show why they needed a concealed weapons permit.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Serious crash along Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs 7/25/22.
1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday
File Graphic
2 people injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday night
Samuel Jaramillo
Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo
Body found inside UCCS dorm
Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.
Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70

Latest News

Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Colorado Springs City Council passes 2nd reading for new evacuation plan tied to fires
Warmer next two days, big cooldown Thursday & Friday
Warmer next two days, big cooldown Thursday
Around a dozen kids between the ages of five to seven, also known as“park inspectors”, took to...
‘It’s very fun I would come here every single like year or week’: Panorama Park passes 6-year-old inspection Tuesday
Homicide investigation underway after woman is found dead off Colorado trail