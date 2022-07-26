‘It’s very fun I would come here every single like year or week’: Panorama Park passes 6-year-old inspection Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around a dozen kids between the ages of five to seven, also known as“park inspectors”, took to Panorama Park Tuesday morning to make sure it passed the test.

“We are going to be playing at this park for 25 minutes,” says 6-year-old Blake, one of the Panorama Playground inspectors. “It’s very fun, I would come here every single year or week.”

City officials say this is the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history and has a variety of activities for the community.

Among the new park features that residents can enjoy starting Aug. 20 are a splashpad, universally accessible playground, bike park with three separate courses to accommodate riders of all skill levels, a youth area with skateable features, a custom-designed climbing boulder, basketball courts, fitness stations, a multi-use sports field, and a community-made tile art mural comprised of 7,000+ tiles.

This park will be accessible for anyone and all inclusive, according to Jacob Butterfield, Construction Project Specialist. “This playground is very inclusive. So every element in this playground is making sure that no matter if you have a disability or not there’s something there for you,” says Butterfield.

The total project cost is $8.5 million, which includes an investment by the City of Colorado Springs totaling $5.5 million and $3 million from private and nonprofit organizations.

Panorama Park is located at 4540 Fenton Road, which is in the southeast part of Colorado Springs.

The park will reopen to the public on August 20, 2022. On this day, there will be a family-friendly event to kick off the opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will “will feature Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius who will perform an original work, plus the Panorama Middle School choir. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be food and activities for park users of all ages, including musical performances by local artists, drop-in sport clinics, giveaways, cycling demonstrations, outdoor classroom instruction, demonstrations in the skate park, and much more.” This will go from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on that Saturday.

Once the park is open, city officials hope this will be a neighborhood park for the entire community to enjoy.

“Yes I mean I think this park is like no other park that we’ve ever really built,” says Butterfield. “This park is considered a neighborhood park, but it has the amenities of a community park. So for this location in this neighborhood and the southeast is really a little different from all of the other amenities that you would see you at a normal Venezia Park or Memorial Park.”

