Homicide investigation underway after woman is found dead off Colorado trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement says a woman found dead by a popular Colorado hiking area over the weekend was the victim of a homicide.

Boulder County deputies responded to Realization Point just outside Boulder Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about a possible dead person near the trailhead. The woman was found lying just off the road and was confirmed to be deceased.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Boulder County Coroner's Office are in the area of Realization Point on Flagstaff Mountain in reference to a death investigation. There is law enforcement presence in the area. We will share more information as it becomes available. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 24, 2022

The sheriff’s office now says it suspect foul play.

“We believe the victim and suspect(s) were likely known to each other,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who witnessed unusual activity in the Realization Point area Saturday night or early Sunday morning to call its tip line at 303-441-3674.

