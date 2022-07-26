Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after woman is found dead off Colorado trail

(Source: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement says a woman found dead by a popular Colorado hiking area over the weekend was the victim of a homicide.

Boulder County deputies responded to Realization Point just outside Boulder Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about a possible dead person near the trailhead. The woman was found lying just off the road and was confirmed to be deceased.

The sheriff’s office now says it suspect foul play.

“We believe the victim and suspect(s) were likely known to each other,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who witnessed unusual activity in the Realization Point area Saturday night or early Sunday morning to call its tip line at 303-441-3674.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash along Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs 7/25/22.
1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday
File Graphic
2 people injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday night
Samuel Jaramillo
Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo
Body found inside UCCS dorm
Jaylin Lemons along with drugs/weapons seized.
Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70

Latest News

7.26.22
More storms ahead
2003 Chevy Silverado Colorado / APHT32 *Stock Photo - Not Actual Vehicle*
3 suspects on the run after a deadly shooting in Colorado
The scene of a helicopter crash in Butler County, Ohio, on July 26, 2022.
Medical chopper crashes on the way to fatal car collision
7.26.22
Warmer day with a few storms