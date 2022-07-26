Broncos welcome fans back to training camp, starting July 27!

DENVER (KKTV) - It feels like last week was Memorial Day, but here we are at the end of July, football season nearly upon on!

The Denver Broncos open its season Wednesday with its annual training camp -- and many of those practices will be open to the public!

Even better -- they’re free!

Here are the main things for fans to know if attending any of the practices:

WHERE TO GO:

The practices will be held at the Broncos team headquarters at 13655 Broncos Parkway in Englewood. Parking lots are located next to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at 13403 Broncos Parkway and be aware -- they fill up fast!

Which brings us to ...

WHEN TO GET THERE:

Practices start around 10 a.m., but with limited parking, getting there around 8 a.m. when the lots open may be your best bet.

WHAT TO BRING:

The usual hot weather staples: sunscreen (don’t forget to reapply if out longer than two hours!), water. Food is allowed, but fans may only bring small, soft-sided coolers. Alcohol is not permitted.

The stadium bag policy applies to training camp, so be aware if bringing a bag or purse! Click here for more on that policy.

Phones, binoculars and seat pads are all allowed. (Lawn chairs are not)

SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, July 27 10 a.m.-11:25 a.m. Thursday, July 28 10 a.m.-noon Friday, July 29 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 30 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 1 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 2 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 3 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 9 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (practice with Dallas Cowboys)

