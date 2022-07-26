Advertisement

3 suspects on the run after a deadly shooting in Colorado

2003 Chevy Silverado Colorado / APHT32 *Stock Photo - Not Actual Vehicle*
2003 Chevy Silverado Colorado / APHT32 *Stock Photo - Not Actual Vehicle*(Commerce City PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for three suspects they believe are responsible for a deadly shooting that was carried out in Commerce City.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Leyden St. Monday morning at about 2:10 and found a man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but eventually passed away. Detective believe the man killed had been robbed.

“It is believed that three male suspects arrived in a dark-colored sedan and confronted two male victims in front of the residence,” part of a news release from Commerce City Police reads.  “After shooting one of the victims, the suspects stole their 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck, extra cab, maroon in color, bearing Colorado license plate APHT32.  The truck also has a ‘lift kit.’  The three suspects fled in both the stolen Chevy truck and the dark-colored sedan they arrived in.”

A stock photo of the Chevy Silverado was provided by police and can be viewed at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this crime that could help investigators is asked to call (303) 289-3626.

