1 injured in stabbing in Colorado Springs’ westside

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:29 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing.

The Colorado Springs Police Department got a report of a disturbance on the 700 block of Abbott Lane, near 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road, around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the suspect and victim had a verbal altercation, in which the suspect threatened the victim. The suspect left and later returned with a weapon and attempted to assault the victim inside of his car. The victim defended themselves and the suspect sustained two non-life threatening stab wounds.

The suspect was identified by police as 45-year-old Jerry Pineyerd, who was taken to the hospital.

