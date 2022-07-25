Advertisement

WANTED: Suspects sought following a burglary in Pueblo West

Burglary suspects.
Burglary suspects.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Pueblo County are hoping some surveillance photos will help them identify two burglary suspects.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case with the public on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the two people pictured at the top of this article were involved in a burglary at a Pueblo West apartment complex off S. McCulloch Boulevard. Additional details on what day or time the burglary occurred were not shared in a social media post.

If you recognize either person in the photos above, you’re asked to call 719-583-6250 and reference the “Pueblo West apartment burglary.”

