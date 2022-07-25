Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to take a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday.

Police located 34-year-old Samuel Jaramillo in the 2600 block of Alma Avenue at about 12:16 p.m. The neighborhood is just southwest of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city. Jaramillo was taken into custody on several charges including felony vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Officers also found a stolen handgun and “defaced” handgun in the vehicle Jaramillo was in. When police refer to a handgun as “defaced,” it typically means the serial number was scratched off.

“Jaramillo is a convicted felon for a Victims Rights Amendment (VRA) crime,” police added in a news release.

Jaramillo was hit with several new charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

