USAFA breaking ground on new visitor center, hotel complex Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - USAFA is breaking ground on their new visitor center and hotel complex.

The ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m. for the new Air Force Academy Visitor Center and True North Commons Development outside the Academy’s North Gate. The development is planned on 57 acres of Air Force property and includes a publicly-accessible commercial hotel, conference center, office space, retail and restaurant space.

The new visitor center is designated an official Colorado Welcome Center and the project is the fourth and final City for Champions project. It will be “framed around cadet life as a way of showing guests what it is like to attend the Air Force Academy, welcoming returning alumni,” and more.

According to USAFA, in pre-covid years, the Academy averaged a million visitors annually. But, the current visitor center was designed in the 1980s and is a 10-minute drive inside from North Gate.

The visitor center is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

Planned speakers at the event include Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Jr.; Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Mr. Robert Moriarty; Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera; Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers; Project Developer Mr. Dan Schnepf; and representing the Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation, Mr. Jerome Bruni.

KKTV will be at the groundbreaking with coverage on Monday’s newscasts.

