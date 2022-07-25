Advertisement

Stage 1 fire restrictions lifted in El Paso County

Generic firetruck image.
Generic firetruck image.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Stage One Fire Restrictions were lifted in El Paso County on Monday, but not without a request from the sheriff’s office about burning.

“We request you contact your local Fire Protection District or Department before engaging in any open burning that has been allowed in the past,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Our county has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture, but other portions remain dry and may have a higher risk of fire.”

Some jurisdictions may also require a permit that isn’t required countywide.

Click here for more.

The announcement came the same day Colorado Springs lifted burn restrictions.

