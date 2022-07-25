Search for suspect underway following a stabbing at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A search for a suspect is underway following a stabbing at a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

The violent crime was carried out on Sunday at about 1 in the morning. Police were called to the Willow Tree Apartments, just east of Memorial Park, on the report of a burglary.

“The caller said that an unknown suspect was found in their apartment and that the caller and another person on scene had been stabbed by the suspect,” part of a post by CSPD reads.

Officers were able to provide aid to the victims until AMR arrived to the scene. In the latest post by police, the search for a suspect was still underway. No suspect description was provided to the public.

