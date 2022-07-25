Advertisement

Search for possible aircraft in distress called off in southeastern Colorado

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a possible aircraft in trouble has been called off.

Law enforcement in Prowers and Kiowa counties picked up an emergency distress signal early Sunday afternoon from what was believed to be an unregistered Air Force plane. But even after other agencies including Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife joined in the search, no aircraft was found.

Officials tell 11 News they don’t know where the distress signal was coming from.

Prowers and Kiowa counties are on the far eastern side of Colorado. Prowers County runs up to the Colorado/Kansas state line.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 shot in eastern Colorado; suspect dead following car chase
Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The...
1 person in critical condition from multi-car crash on South Academy
Monkeypox Gfx
Monkeypox case identified in El Paso County
Mother of six killed in crash
Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash
Arrest graphic
3 bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges

Latest News

El Paso County Search and Rescue said volunteers carried Roland down for several miles.
Dog rescued during Pikes Peak hike
Body found inside UCCS dorm
USAFA Visitor Center and True North Commons groundbreaking
USAFA breaking ground on new visitor center, hotel complex Monday
Heat breaks, storms likely today
More storms ahead