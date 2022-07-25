Search for possible aircraft in distress called off in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a possible aircraft in trouble has been called off.

Law enforcement in Prowers and Kiowa counties picked up an emergency distress signal early Sunday afternoon from what was believed to be an unregistered Air Force plane. But even after other agencies including Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife joined in the search, no aircraft was found.

Officials tell 11 News they don’t know where the distress signal was coming from.

Prowers and Kiowa counties are on the far eastern side of Colorado. Prowers County runs up to the Colorado/Kansas state line.

