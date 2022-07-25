Advertisement

Firefighters battling structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs

Smoke seen billowing out from the structure near Woodmen and Black Forest Road.
Smoke seen billowing out from the structure near Woodmen and Black Forest Road.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies are battling a structure fire just northeast of Colorado Springs.

A photo from a viewer shows thick black smoke drifting from the structure.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially said an RV was on fire in the 7300 block of California Drive. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 9 a.m. that a structure was fire; it’s unclear if it is referring to the RV or if the fire spread to a neighboring building.

Firefighters from CSFD, El Paso County and Falcon are on scene now.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

