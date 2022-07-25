Dog rescued during Pikes Peak hike

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was probably the cutest rescue ever carried ever on the Barr Trail!

El Paso County Search and Rescue volunteers helped a four-legged hiker and his human get down Pikes Peak Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear why the duo needed assistance, but pup Roland got to ride down in style:

Both dog and human appear to be fine. A family member commented on the Facebook post that Roland probably enjoyed all of the attention.

Barr Camp is about 6.5 miles up Barr Trail, just past the midway point between the parking lot and the Pikes Peak summit.

