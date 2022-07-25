Colorado’s Lieutenant Governor signs proclamation honoring Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Lieutenant Governor, Dianne Primavera, was in Colorado Springs Monday signing a proclamation highlighting what she describes as a landmark piece of U.S. legislation.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990 and signed by then President George H. W. Bush, has been law for 32 years as of Tuesday, July 26th. Prior to that national law protecting the rights of people living with disabilities, it was handled on a state-by-state basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 Americans live with some kind of disability.

“All of us can help people with disabilities,” said Lt. Governor Primavera at Monday’s proclamation signing. “There’s sometimes a stigma associated with having a disability, and I think recognizing that people with disabilities have strengths and abilities and make a contribution just like anybody else is an important thing to do.”

The proclamation was signed as Primavera is acting governor for a few days while Governor Polis is in Idaho for the Western Governor’s Association annual meeting. Primavera explained it’s important for her to be acting governor now and thus able to sign this particular piece of legislation because much of her professional career prior to state government was working with people living with disabilities.

“my grandfather was blind and I didn’t realize until later on in life what an impact it had on me as a young person growing up, and so I got my degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling,” Primavera said. “It’s really important to me to really make this proclamation to show people how proud we are to celebrate Disability Pride Month.”

The proclamation signing happened at The Independence Center, a resource organization for people and families of people living with disabilities. Their team says every day, they encounter businesses that are not ADA compliant.

“A lot of times we are engaged with businesses and organizations who can do better, and we are there as a resource to help them do better,” said Deb Walker, The Independence Center’s strategic partnerships director. “We hear stories day-in and day-out of ways in which people are excluded, sometimes intentionally, but other times just because of systemic barriers that maybe weren’t so intentional.”

She said the Lt. Governor coming and signing the proclamation brings awareness to an important message. “It shines a spotlight on the work that we do day-in and day-out, and it may not be at the forefront of other peoples minds,” Walker added.

The Independence Center has a variety of resources. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.