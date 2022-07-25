Advertisement

Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs to rescind burn restrictions

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to a healthier amount of moisture in recent weeks, the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs are rolling fire restrictions for now.

“Through continued efforts by members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, current fuel moisture sampling, resource availability, and short-term weather predictions, heightened wildfire awareness through restrictions is no longer warranted,” said Manitou Springs Fire Chief John Forsett.

The formal order rescinding the restrictions goes into effect at approximately noon Monday.

Below is a guide from the Colorado Springs Fire Department clarifying what is and what isn’t allowed within city limits starting at 12:01 p.m.:

Outdoor burning guide from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Outdoor burning guide from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.(CSFD)

Manitou Springs Fire Department says that during any period of red flag conditions, a stage two burn ban will go back into effect.

Click here to read more about the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s order to rescind burn restrictions, and click here to read more about the Manitou Springs Fire Department’s order.

